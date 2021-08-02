Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Facebook are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 2, 2021 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week's list includes Amazon.com, Inc. (
AMZN), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Facebook, Inc. (FB). Is Big Tech Growth Really Decelerating?
The market’s Amazon disappointment follows somewhat similar attitudes towards results from Apple and Microsoft.
Not to make light of Amazon’s top-line ‘miss’ and weak guidance, but the stock wasn’t exactly flying high before the post-release selloff. Apple shares have been following essentially the Amazon trend this year as well, though Microsoft has been a standout performer. In fact, of the ‘Big 5’ Tech players – Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook & Microsoft – the market appreciated only Alphabet’s Q2 numbers that followed similar love for the search giant’s numbers last quarter.
Looking at this elite group of five ‘Big Tech’ players as a whole, these companies earned $74.9 billion in earnings in the June quarter on $320.7 billion in revenues. This group’s Q2 earnings and revenues are up +88% and +35.4% from the year-earlier period, respectively.
If the question is whether the ‘doubling’ of the group’s profitability as we saw in 2021 Q1 is now firmly behind us, then the answer is ‘yes.’ You can see that in current consensus expectations for the next four quarters in the above chart.
Even if we account for some upward revisions to these estimates over the coming days, there is no doubt that the perfect alignment of stars last year for these companies was a unique opportunity. In other words, we will see growth decelerate for these Tech players over the next few quarters, simply as a result of unusually tough comparisons and the ‘law of large numbers.’
This a very short-term view of this group as all of these companies are still capable of generating impressive growth by most conventional standards in the long run.
Whether the growth trend for these companies is decelerating or not is a function of your holding horizon.
These companies are impressive growth engines in the long run. Beyond the big 5 Tech players, total Q2 earnings for the Technology sector as a whole are expected to be up +58.4% from the same period last year on +24.1% higher revenues.
Q2 Earnings Season Scorecard
We now have Q2 results from 296 S&P 500 members or 59.3% of the index’s total membership. With another 149 index members on deck to report Q2 results this week, we will have seen results from more than 89% of the index’s total membership by the end of this week.
Total earnings (or aggregate net income) for these 296 companies are up +102% from the same period last year on +26.8% lower revenues, with 89.2% beating EPS estimates and a record 887.5% beating revenue estimates.
What is Expected for 2021 Q2 & Beyond?
Looking at Q2 on a blended basis, combining the results that have come out with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings for the S&P 500 index are currently expected to be up +88.3% from the same period last year on +22.2% higher revenues, with the growth rate steadily going up as companies come out with better-than-expected results. This would follow the +49.9% earnings growth on +10.3% higher revenues in 2021 Q1.
A big part of the unusually strong earnings growth expected in the Q2 earnings season is due to easy comparisons to last year’s Covid-hit period. But as we have been consistently pointing out, not all of the growth is a result of easy comparisons. In fact, Q2 earnings are on track to be up +27.5% from the pre-Covid 2019 Q2 period and are on track to reach a new all-time quarterly record.
Double-digit earnings growth is expected in each of the next two years. This suggests that the market isn’t looking for a one-off rebound this year, but rather an enduring growth cycle that continues over the next couple of years.
To the extent that this growth outlook can improve as we move into the back half of 2021 will determine whether the overall earnings picture is getting better or leveling off.
For a detailed look at the overall earnings picture, including expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>>
The Tech Sector’s Enormous Earnings Power
Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Facebook are part of Zacks Earnings Preview
