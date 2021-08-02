We expect investors to focus on
Intellia (NTLA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
We expect investors to focus on Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA - Free Report) development efforts for its pipeline candidates when it reports second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5.
The company has a mixed earnings surprise history, having missed expectations in two of the trailing four quarters while beating the same on the other two occasions. The average four-quarter negative earnings surprise was 0.3%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.6%.
Intellia’s stock has risen 160.7% this year so far against a decrease of 0.5% for the industry.
Factors to Consider
Apart from collaboration revenues, the company has no other source of revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales for second-quarter 2021 is $12.03 million.
In the absence of any significant marketed drugs in its portfolio, the focus of the second-quarter conference call will be on updates on its pipeline candidate, vivo CRISPR genome-editing candidate NTLA-2001, which is being developed for the treatment of transthyretin (“ATTR”) amyloidosis.
In June, Intellia and partner, Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) announced positive interim data from a phase I study evaluating NTLA-2001 in ATTR amyloidosis. The phase I study, which is being run by Intellia, is evaluating NTLA-2001 in people living with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN).
Interim data from the first six ATTRv-PN patients from the phase I study showed that treatment with a single dose of NTLA-2001 (0.3 mg/kg) led to a mean reduction of 87% in serum TTR levels, with a maximum 96% serum TTR reduction by day 28, with dose-dependent response, including one patient with a 96% reduction. Usually, the standard of care for ATTRv-PN generates TTR reductions of approximately 80%. Overall, the data showed that a single dose of NTLA-2001 has the potential to halt and reverse the devastating complications of ATTR amyloidosis.
Overall, NTLA-2001 demonstrated an encouraging safety profile with no serious adverse side effect being reported.
Intellia also plans to submit an investigational drug application for NTLA-5001 and NTLA-2002 to begin phase I studies on the candidates, in patients with for acute myeloid leukemia and hereditary angioedema, respectively. The company also remains on track to nominate at least one additional development candidate via research efforts.
Intellia announced in June that it has joined hands with Blackstone Life Sciences and Cellex Cell Professionals for an equal ownership in a new company, which will focus on the development of allogeneic universal CAR T-cell therapies for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. This new company will use Intellia’s differentiated allogeneic cell platform and CRISPR cell engineering.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Intellia this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: Intellia has an Earnings ESP is 0.00% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate stand at a loss of 61 cents per share.
Zacks Rank: Intellia has a Zacks Rank #3
Stocks to Consider
Here are some biotech stocks that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +24.12% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Prothena Corporation (PRTA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +25.66% and a Zacks Rank #3.