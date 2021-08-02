Back to top

Company News for Aug 2, 2021

  • Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG - Free Report) rose nearly 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08.
  • Dana Incorporated’s (DAN - Free Report) shares rose1.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 59 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents.
  • Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR - Free Report) jumped 4.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $5.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.81.
  • Lazard Ltd’s (LAZ - Free Report) shares rose 3.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.28 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89.

