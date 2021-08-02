Tenneco (TEN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Tenneco Inc. ( TEN Quick Quote TEN - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s quarterly earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share on revenues of $4.4 billion. The company delivered better-than-anticipated earnings in the last reported quarter on higher-than-expected contribution from the Clean Air, Performance Solutions and Motorparts segments. The company topped earnings estimates in three of the preceding four quarters and missed in one, the average beat being 33.5%. This is depicted in the graph below: Which Way are the Estimates Headed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tenneco’s second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) moved north by four cents to 79 cents over the past 30 days. Moreover, this compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $2.15. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 66.8%.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Tenneco this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This has been elaborated below. Earnings ESP: Tenneco has an Earnings ESP of +1.2%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged a cent higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Tenneco currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Factors Setting the Tone
The demand for vehicles in second-quarter 2021 was strong amid preference for personal mobility, improved credit conditions and government stimulus. This is likely to have buoyed demand across all the segments for Tenneco.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales from the Clean Air division for the period in discussion is pegged at $1,969 million, suggesting a rise from the $1,140 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
The consensus mark for quarterly sales from the Motorparts unit is pinned at $758 million, calling for a jump from the $559 million reported in the year-earlier period. The same for the EBITDA from the segment is $121 million, indicating stellar growth from the year-ago period’s $71 million.
The consensus mark for quarterly sales from the Powertrain segment is pegged at $995 million, calling for a surge from the $602 million witnessed in the prior-year quarter. The same for the segmental EBITDA is $90 million, indicating a reversal of the loss of $21 million reported in the year-earlier period.
The consensus mark for quarterly sales from the Ride Performance segment is pegged at $683 million, indicating an increase from the $336 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The same for the segment’s EBITDA is $41 million, suggesting a reversal of the loss of $41 million seen in the year-ago period.
Additionally, Tenneco’s focus on cost-savings, disciplined capex reductions and other strategic efforts, along with its Accelerate+ program, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, are likely to have stoked the company’s performance during the to-be-reported quarter. Other Stocks to Consider
Along with Tenneco, here are a few other stocks lined up to release quarterly results soon. Encouragingly, our model predicts earnings beats for these stocks as well:
ParkerHannifin Corporation ( PH Quick Quote PH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Aug 5. Fox Factory Holding Corp. ( FOXF Quick Quote FOXF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and carries a Zacks Rank #2, at present. It is slated to report earnings results on Aug 5. Lear Corporation ( LEA Quick Quote LEA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.05% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3, currently. The company is set to announce quarterly figures on Aug 6.
