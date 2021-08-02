We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is a Beat in the Cards for FLEETCOR (FLT) in Q2 Earnings?
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 4, after market close.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $635.32 million, indicating a growth of 20.9% year over year, attributable to improvement across all product categories - corporate payments, fuel, tolls, lodging, and gifts.
Product category-wise, the consensus estimate for Corporate payments segment revenues is pegged at $125 million, indicating growth of 34.4% year over year. The consensus mark for Fuel segment revenues is pegged at $288 million, implying growth of 15.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for Tolls revenues stands at $72 million, suggesting an increase of 10.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Lodging segment revenues is pegged at $56 million, indicating growth of 37.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for Gift revenues stands at $35.95 million, suggesting growth of 35.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Improvement in operational metrics is likely to have aided the company’s bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $2.92 per share, indicating growth of 28.1% year over year. The consensus estimate for the bottom line lies within the guided range of $2.80-$3.00 per share.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for FLEETCOR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
FLEETCOR has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Quote
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2021 earnings.
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +30.44% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Envestnet (ENV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank #3.