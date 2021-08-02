Is a Beat in Store for Zoetis (ZTS) This Earnings Season?

We expect
Zoetis Inc. ( ZTS Quick Quote ZTS - Free Report) to surpass expectations when it reports second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5, before market opens.
The company’s earnings surprise history has been excellent so far, having surpassed expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 21.35%, on average. In the last-reported quarter, Zoetis delivered an earnings surprise of 21.15%.
Shares of Zoetis have rallied 22.5% in the year so far against the
industry’s decrease of 11.6%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let's see how things are shaping up for this announcement.
Factors to Consider
Zoetis derives a majority of its revenues from a diversified product portfolio of medicines and vaccines used to treat and protect livestock and companion animals. The company reports business results under two geographical operating segments — United States and International.
Strong sales from the dermatology portfolio strengthened the United States segment in the last-reported quarter, a trend that most likely continued in the second quarter as well. The company’s companion animal business has also been performing well, primarily owing to higher sales of the SimparicaTrio – a triple combination parasiticide for dogs. Sales of cattle products increased year over year, a trend that most likely continued in the second quarter as well.
In the last-reported quarter, sales of livestock products declined year over year – a trend that most likely continued in the second quarter as well. Sales of both swine and poultry products also declined in the last-reported quarter due to unfavorable market conditions, a trend expected to have continued in the to-be reported quarter.
For the International segment, sales of companion animal products increased in the last-reported quarter. Sales also benefited as clinics expanded their operations following easing of COVID-19-related restrictions. The trend is expected to have continued in the second quarter as well. Growth in the company’s fish portfolio was primarily driven by increased vaccine sales in key salmon markets, a trend that most likely continued in the second quarter.
Why a Likely Positive Surprise?
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Zoetis this season. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP: Zoetis has an Earnings ESP of +4.32% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $1.08 per share while the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.13 per share. Zacks Rank: Zoetis has a Zacks Rank #3.
Zacks Rank: Zoetis has a Zacks Rank #3.
