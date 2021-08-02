Howmet Aerospace Inc. ( HWM Quick Quote HWM - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 4, before market open. The company delivered impressive results in three of the last four quarters, while lagging estimates once. Its average earnings surprise is 177.13%. In the last reported quarter, the company’s reported earnings of 22 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents by 10.00%. In the past three months, shares of Howmet Aerospace have gained 2.5% against the industry’s decline of 2.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 4, before market open.
The company delivered impressive results in three of the last four quarters, while lagging estimates once. Its average earnings surprise is 177.13%. In the last reported quarter, the company’s reported earnings of 22 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents by 10.00%.
In the past three months, shares of Howmet Aerospace have gained 2.5% against the industry’s decline of 2.3%.
Let us delve deeper.
Key Factors & Estimates for Q2
Over time, Howmet Aerospace has been benefiting from solid product offerings, efforts to innovate and exposure in diverse end markets. Healthy demand for cleaner energy is believed to have benefitted its business in the industrial gas turbine market in the quarter under review. Growth in the commercial transportation market is likely to have been another tailwind.
On the flip side, the pandemic woes have been hurting the company’s aerospace operations for the past few quarters. The company’s commercial aerospace revenues declined 52% year over year in the first quarter, suffering from the pandemic-related restrictions and production issues of Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 MAX. Howmet Aerospace predicts a year-over-year decline in revenues from the commercial aerospace market.
Supply-chain issues related to shortages of parts (like semiconductors) are believed to have hurt operations in the commercial transportation market.
Howmet Aerospace follows effective pricing strategies and cost-control measures, which are likely to have aided its margins and profitability. The lowering of debts is believed to have reduced interest expenses.
For second-quarter 2021, the company expects revenues of $1.17-$1.23 billion, whereas it generated $1.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. Earnings for the quarter are expected to be 19-21 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,207 million for the second quarter of 2021, suggesting a 3.7% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported number and a 0.2% decline from the prior-quarter figure. Earnings estimates are pegged at 22 cents per share, indicating a decrease of 31.3% from the year-ago reported figure and no change from the previous quarter.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Howmet Aerospace this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. The case with Howmet Aerospace is shown below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: Howmet Aerospace has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, with both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate pegged at 22 cents.
Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies that you may want to consider as according to our model these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.
Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Zebra Technologies, Inc. (ZBRA - Free Report) presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.58% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player.