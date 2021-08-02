The
Image: Bigstock
Industrial Stocks' Aug 3 Q2 Earnings Roster: SEE, ETN & More
The Industrial Products sector’s results are expected to reflect pickup in manufacturing activity and improvement in order levels through April to June quarter. This momentum might have been somewhat dampened by input cost inflation, labor challenges and supply chain headwinds currently witnessed by the sector.
So far, 42.3% of the S&P participants in the Industrial Products sector have reported second-quarter 2021 results — logging growth of 62.6% in earnings, per the latest Earnings Trends report. For the second quarter as a whole, the sector is expected to witness a 67.9% growth in earnings, on the back of 29.4% increase in revenues.
Factors to Note
Per the Federal Reserve, total industrial production rose at an annual rate of 5.5% in the second quarter. Manufacturing output increased at an annual rate of 3.7%. These figures indicate that activity in the manufacturing sector has picked up after the COVID-19 induced slowdown, courtesy of gradual resumption of the global economic activities and reopening of businesses. Consequently, the quarterly results of the industry participants are likely to reflect this improvement.
Commodity prices have improved through the quarter, which are expected to have led to improved order levels for companies dealing in mining equipment. Strong demand from the U.S. residential construction sector and the ongoing recovery in the non-residential construction sector may have aided companies that manufacture construction equipment. The sector players engaged in packaging for food, medicines, home and personal-care products might have benefited from higher demand amid the pandemic.
Supply chain headwinds currently plaguing the industry along with inflated costs for raw materials and freight services are likely to have weighed on the industry participants’ margins in the quarter to be reported. However, many of the sector participants have been focusing on cost cutting measures and making efforts to improve productivity and efficiency, which may have negated the abovementioned impacts.
It will be interesting to see how some of the companies belonging to this sector fare when they release quarterly numbers on Aug 3.
Sealed Air Corporation (SEE - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.4%.
Sealed Air Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Sealed Air Corporation price-eps-surprise | Sealed Air Corporation Quote
Per the Zacks quantitative model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sealed Air this time around. The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Sealed Air has been experiencing elevated demand for packaging of food, beverage and healthcare products. This along with surging e-commerce activities might get reflected in second-quarter revenues. Expected savings from the company’s Reinvent SEE Strategy is likely to have negated the impact of higher raw material costs and freight costs on its bottom-line performance in the quarter to be reported. (Read more: Sealed Air to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sealed Air’s second-quarter 2021 earnings is currently pegged at 80 cents, which indicates an improvement 5.3% from the year-ago quarter. The estimate has remained stable over the past 30 days.
Eaton Corporation, plc (ETN - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.
Eaton Corporation, PLC Price and EPS Surprise
Eaton Corporation, PLC price-eps-surprise | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote
Eaton currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
The company’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect higher demand owing to improvement in end markets. Lower shares outstanding, benefits from recent acquisitions and gains from its cost-savings initiatives and the ongoing restructuring program might have contributed to the second-quarter performance. (Read more: Eaton to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect for the Stock)
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter earnings has gone up 1% to $1.55 per share over the past 30 days. The figure suggests an improvement of 121% from the prior-year reported figure.
Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results, before market open. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12%.
Zebra Technologies currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
A solid demand environment, coupled with strong order backlog and healthy channel inventory levels are likely have benefited the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported. Acquisitions made by the company over time are likely to be advantageous. Escalating costs and supply chain headwinds may have offset some of these gains.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zebra Technologies’ second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $4.12, which indicates an increase of 71% from the year-ago quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.
Xylem Inc. (XYL - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results, before market open. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.6%.
Xylem Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Xylem Inc. price-eps-surprise | Xylem Inc. Quote
Xylem currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
The company’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect an improving residential market, and solid recovery in the industrial and commercial markets. Its strong backlog level, product innovation measures and focus on operational execution might have helped it maintain a solid margin performance in the second quarter and helped offset the impact of cost inflation. (Read more: Xylem to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?)
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xylem’s second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 63 cents, which suggests a jump of 57.5% from the year-ago quarter. The estimate has moved up 2% over the past 30 days.