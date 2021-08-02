We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boot Barn (BOOT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) is likely to see top- and bottom-line improvement when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Aug 4, after the market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $299.8 million, which indicates an increase of almost 102.9% from the year-ago figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings currently stands at 92 cents, which suggests a sharp turnaround from a loss of 2 cents a share reported in the year-ago period. The consensus mark has increased by a penny in the past seven days.
The Irvine, CA-based lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 74.4%.
Key Factors to Note
Boot Barn has been benefiting from solid omni-channel initiatives as well as strength in brands and merchandising strategies. Amid the pandemic, the company’s e-commerce business has been strong, driving overall performance. Management has been boosting the omni-channel offerings to enhance customers’ experience through buy online pickup in-store, buy online curbside pickup, in-store fulfillment, same-day delivery, and buy online return in-store.
The company has been witnessing robust merchandise margin driven by improved full price selling. It has been seeing strength in categories like work boots, men's and ladies’ western apparel and western boots.
While the aforesaid factors boost optimism, the ongoing uncertainties stemming from the pandemic persist. Also, any increase in SG&A expenses might get reflected in margins.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Boot Barn this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Boot Barn has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +8.46%.
Other Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Hibbett (HIBB - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +19.03% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Gap (GPS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +53.66% and a Zacks Rank #3.