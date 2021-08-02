We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in Cards for CenterPoint Energy's (CNP) Q2 Earnings?
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 18.00%. Moreover, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.22%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Factors to Consider
CenterPoint Energy’s service territories experienced above-average temperatures during most parts of the second quarter. Such weather conditions are expected to have increased electricity demand for cooling purposes from the utility’s consumers, which in turn is expected to have boosted its revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, the company’s service territories witnessed quite a handful of severe storms during the second quarter. These might have caused a few outages, thereby temporarily halting operations. This, in turn, might have had an adverse impact on the company’s top-line performance.
In line with such events, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, suggesting a 1.1% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
CenterPoint Energy has been successfully reducing its incremental gas costs and O&M costs over the past couple of quarters. The continuance of such a trend can be expected to have boosted its earnings in the second quarter. The company, in the first quarter, started recovering from storm-related costs in Arkansas and Louisiana. Such cost recoveries are likely to have favorably impacted the company’s bottom line in the second quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, indicating a 19.1% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Quote
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CenterPoint Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.68%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: CenterPoint Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few players from the Utilities sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.
Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Telephone and Data Systems (TDS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.33% and a Zacks Rank #1.
A Recent Utility Release
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 18.1%.