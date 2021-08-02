We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Toll Brothers (TOL) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Toll Brothers is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TOL's full-year earnings has moved 10.99% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, TOL has gained about 36.35% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 20.57%. This shows that Toll Brothers is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, TOL belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.06% so far this year, so TOL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to TOL as it looks to continue its solid performance.