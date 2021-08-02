Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) . BZH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.37 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.92. Over the past year, BZH's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.98 and as low as 4.73, with a median of 8.01.

Investors should also recognize that BZH has a P/B ratio of 0.91. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.70. Over the past year, BZH's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.85.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BZH has a P/CF ratio of 6.14. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BZH's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.47. BZH's P/CF has been as high as 8.53 and as low as 5.39, with a median of 7.03, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Beazer Homes's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BZH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks