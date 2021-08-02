We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fastly (FSLY) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 4.
For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $84 million and $87 million. Adjusted loss is projected between 19 cents and 16 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at a loss of 17 cents per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. The company had reported earnings of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for the top line is currently pegged at $86 million, implying 15.2% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Fastly’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in the remaining couple of quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 0.2%, on average.
Fastly’s second-quarter 2021 results are expected to benefit from higher bandwidth usage. Moreover, an expanding clientele is expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
Customer count was 2,207 at the end of first-quarter 2021, up from 2,084 at the end of the fourth-quarter 2020. Moreover, total-enterprise customer count increased from 324 in the fourth quarter to 336 in the first quarter.
Solid contribution from Signal Sciences is expected to have driven Fastly’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Fastly’s top line is expected to have benefited from significant cross-selling and joint selling opportunities that arose from the integration of Signal Sciences.
Fastly’s expanding footprint across e-commerce, digital publishing, financial services, cryptocurrency and healthcare markets is expected to have aided the company to-be-reported quarter’s performance.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Fastly has an Earnings ESP of +6.80% but a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
