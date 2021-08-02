In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Evergy (EVRG) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Evergy, Inc. (EVRG - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5, before the market opens. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 17%.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Evergy is likely to have witnessed consistent growth in demand from the residential space along with improvement from the commercial and industrial customers during the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s cost-management initiatives might also benefit its results. Besides, a steady rise in customer volumes and efforts to enhance the reliability of its services are likely to positively impact the upcoming release.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 74 cents, indicating an 8.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Quantitative Model Prediction
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: Evergy has an Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Evergy currently has a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some players worth considering from the same sector with the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming releases.
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Ecopetrol S.A. (EC - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +25.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.
EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.50% and is presently Zacks #1 Ranked.