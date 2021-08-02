Back to top

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV - Free Report) closed at $8.15, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 31.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CLOV as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 11, 2021.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLOV should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.24% lower within the past month. CLOV currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

