Image: Bigstock

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Caleres Inc. (CAL - Free Report) closed at $24.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear wholesaler and retailer had lost 9.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 196.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $646.9 million, up 29.01% from the year-ago period.

CAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $2.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +246.43% and +27.18%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CAL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CAL has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.07 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.66, so we one might conclude that CAL is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


Published in

