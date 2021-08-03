Back to top

Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of SMH are up approximately 63.8% from their 52-week low of $163.58/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

SMH in Focus

The underlying MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in semiconductor production and equipment.The expense ratio is 0.35%.

Why the move?

Semiconductor stocks and ETFs should gain ahead from higher demand from a number of areas like the soaring video gaming industry, the latest bounce-back in bitcoin and an all overall pickup in technology stocks amid the pandemic. Supply shortage of semiconductors also boosted the demand for chips.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 52.37. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

