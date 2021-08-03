We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 30.9%.
Q2 Estimates
For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $997.7 million, indicating a whopping increase of 103.4% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 65 cents per share, suggesting a significant improvement from the prior-year quarter.
Factors to Note
DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Consumables segment is likely to have witnessed improvement in revenues in the second quarter. Rebound in sales of all product categories might have aided the upside.
Technologies & Equipment segment may have exhibited growth in the second quarter, courtesy of sales restoration in Equipment & Instruments and Implants units.
The company’s growth strategy has been focused on product innovation, and research and development (R&D), which may have benefited its second-quarter performance. Apart from this, solid track record of innovation and a dedicated, passionate workforce are likely to have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. price-eps-surprise | DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Quote
The company continued gaining from the launch of Axeos, Primemill and SureFil one as these received favorable customer feedback through the fourth quarter of 2020. Apart from these proven products, the company has an excellent new product pipeline that will positively impact 2021 and beyond. Consequently, second-quarter 2021 results are likely to reflect the impact of the same.
Sustained improvement in sales trends owing to reopening of dental offices and rise in patient visits might have favored the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, DENTSPLY SIRONA’s significant international presence may have weighed on its second-quarter performance. The impact of foreign exchange headwinds might have an impact on the to-be-reported quarter’s results.
What Our Quantitative Model Suggests
Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here as you will see.
Earnings ESP: DENTSPLY SIRONA has an Earnings ESP of +6.77%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: DENTSPLY SIRONA carries a Zacks Rank #2.
