Company News for Aug 3, 2021

  • Shares of The ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) rose 1.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON - Free Report) shares surged 11.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 63 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents.
  • Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE - Free Report) jumped 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 2 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents.
  • Green Plains Inc.'s (GPRE - Free Report) shares rose 1.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 25 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 20 cents.

