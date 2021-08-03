What's in the Offing for Cloudflare's (NET) Q2 Earnings?

Cloudflare ( NET Quick Quote NET - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5.
The company projects second-quarter revenues between $145.5 and $146.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $146.2 million, indicating an improvement of 46.6% year over year.
The web infrastructure and website security solution provider expects to report non-GAAP net loss per share between 3 cents and 4 cents in the quarter. The consensus mark has remained unchanged at a loss of 4 cents per share for the past 30 days.
Cloudflare projects its quarterly loss from operations on a non-GAAP basis between $24 million and $28 million.
Factors to Note
Cloudflare’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid demand for security solutions, which became imperative due to aggravated cyberattacks, work and learn from home policies and a zero-trust approach.
The company’s diversified customer base might have contributed to the second-quarter top line. At the end of the first quarter of 2021, the company had more than 4.1 million free and paying customers. It also had added roughly 8,200 new paying customers sequentially, bringing the total count to approximately 119,200 across more than 160 countries.
The company added 117 new large customers (annual billings of more than $100,000) taking the total count to 945 at the end of the first quarter. This uptrend, which has prevailed for the past few quarters, is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well on elevated demand for its cloud-based solutions amid the pandemic-led remote-working wave. In the last quarter, the large customer base represented more than 50% of the quarterly revenues.
Cloudflare’s recurring subscription-based business model has been providing relative stability to its top-line amid pandemic-induced disruptions. The company expects variability in cash flow margins due to working capital fluctuations, large enterprise business growth as well as seasonal factors.
Additionally, the company’s to-be-reported quarter top line is likely to reflect the impact of accelerated global footprint expansion outside of the United States. Note that geographically, the US, EMEA and APAC represented 52%, 26% and 16% of total revenues, respectively, in the last quarter.
However, Cloudflare’s significant exposure to small and medium businesses (SMBs), the worst-hit cohort by the pandemic, might have weighed on its performance the quarter to be reported.
What Our Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cloudflare this season. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Cloudflare currently has Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:
Rackspace Technology, Inc. ( RXT Quick Quote RXT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #2 currently. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( OPEN Quick Quote OPEN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #3 currently. BTRS Holdings, Inc. ( BTRS Quick Quote BTRS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +62.50% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.
Image: Bigstock
