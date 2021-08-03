Bruker (BRKR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2021 Guidance Up

Bruker Corporation ( BRKR Quick Quote BRKR - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents in the second quarter of 2021, skyrocketing 109.5% year over year. Moreover, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%.
The adjustments include expenses related to purchased intangible amortization, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs, among others.
GAAP EPS for the quarter was 38 cents a share, reflecting a 137.5% surge from the year-earlier figure.
Revenues in Detail
Bruker registered revenues of $570.8 million in the second quarter, up 34.4% year over year. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%.
Excluding the positive impact of 0.4% from acquisitions and another 6.8% from favorable changes in foreign currency rates, the company saw organic revenue growth of 27.2%.
Solid performances by all the reporting segments driven by robust demand for the company’s solutions and products and a strong recovery compared to the second quarter of 2020 significantly drove the top line.
Geographically, the United States witnessed a 55.8% year-over-year rise in revenues in the reported quarter. Europe revenues rose 39.6% year over year whereas revenues in the Asia Pacific inched up 12.9%. Further, the Other category’s revenues climbed 32.7% year over year.
Segments in Detail
Bruker reports results under three segments, namely, BSI Life Science (comprising BioSpin and CALID), BSI Nano and BEST.
In the second quarter, BioSpin Group revenues improved 18.7% from the year-ago quarter to $148.5. The segment’s solid performance in the first half of 2021 was driven by recovery in customer demand and installation activities compared to the first half of 2020. BioSpin’s aftermarket and software revenues also showed strong year-over-year growth.
CALID revenues rose 45.7% year over year to $193.3 million, primarily resulting from continued strong growth in mass spectrometry and microbiology businesses along with a rebound in FTIR neuro infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy product line. Continued robust growth in the timsTOF 4D proteomics business and microbiology and molecular diagnostics also drove the top line.
Total BSI Life Science revenues were $341.8 million, up 32.6% year over year.
Revenues in the Nano group climbed 39.7% to $175.3 million with advanced X-ray, Nano Surfaces and Nano Analysis tools registering a substantial year-over-year increase in revenues.
The BSI segment (including BSI Life Science and BSI Nano Segments) improved 34.9% year over year, including organic revenue growth of 27.8%.
In the second quarter, the company’s BEST segment revenues were $56.6 million, up 26.3% year over year. The solid segmental performance in the first half of 2021 was driven by contributions from big science projects. However, BEST revenues from superconductors for healthcare and MRI were below the prior-year period level.
Organically, BEST segment revenues improved 21.8%, net of intercompany eliminations.
Margin Trend
In the quarter under review, Bruker’s gross profit rose 50.7% to $280.6 million. Gross margin expanded 531 basis points (bps) to 49.2%.
Meanwhile, selling, general & administrative expenses rose 31.6% to $134.8 million. Research and development expenses went up 26.5% year over year to $55.8 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $190.6 million increased 30.1% year over year.
Adjusted operating profit totaled $90 million, reflecting a 126.7% surge from the prior-year quarter. Further, adjusted operating margin in the second quarter expanded a huge 642 bps to 15.8%.
Financial Position
Bruker exited the second quarter of 2021 with cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $706 million compared with $746.8 million at the end of first-quarter 2021. Total long-term debt (including current portion) at the end of the second quarter of 2021 was $829.3 million compared with $824.2 million at the end of first-quarter 2021.
Cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of the second quarter was $21.9 million compared with $11.8 million a year ago.
2021 Guidance
Bruker raised its financial outlook for 2021.
It expects revenue growth of approximately 17-19% compared to May-announced revenue guidance of 14-16%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.34 billion. Organic revenue growth is projected within 14-16%, up from the earlier guided range of 11-13%.
The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the band of $1.88-$1.93, indicating an uptick of 39-43% from the 2020 reported figure (up from the previous expectation of $1.82-$1.87). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.88.
Our Take
Bruker ended the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Revenue growth across the BSI and BEST segments and geographies contributed to the top line. Strength in the company’s microbiology and molecular diagnostics revenues is encouraging. Launch of Bruker’s two new timsTOF platform systems, the timsTOF Pro 2 and the timsTOF SVP for single-cell proteomics to drive further growth in the proteomics market, is encouraging as well. Solid rebound in the Nano group’s industrial and academic business bodes well. Expansion of both margins is another boon. The company’s raised financial outlook with strong growth expectations over 2020 buoys optimism on the stock.
However, the rise in operating costs is concerning.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced their quarterly results are
Encompass Health Corporation ( EHC Quick Quote EHC - Free Report) , West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ( WST Quick Quote WST - Free Report) and Chemed Corporation ( CHE Quick Quote CHE - Free Report) .
Encompass Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8%. Second-quarter revenues of $1.3 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.5%.You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
West Pharmaceutical, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.46, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.4%. Second-quarter revenues of $723.6 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%.
Chemed, sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $4.60, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. Revenues of $532.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.
Image: Bigstock
