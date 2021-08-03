We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Agnico Eagle (AEM) Beats Earnings and Sales Estimates in Q2
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM - Free Report) reported net income of $189.6 million or 77 cents per share in second-quarter 2021 compared with $105.3 million or 43 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 68 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents per share.
The company generated revenues of $966.3 million, up 73.4% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $901.4.
Operational Highlights
Payable gold production was up 58.9% year over year to 526,006 ounces in the reported quarter. The figure includes gold production at Hope Bay. Total cash costs per ounce for gold were $748, down 9.3% year over year.
All-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,037 per ounce in the quarter, including Hope Bay.
Financial Position
Agnico Eagle ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $277.7 million compared with $126.5 million as of Mar 31, 2021. Long-term debt was around $1,441.5 million as of Jun 30, 2021 compared with $1,565.8 million as of Mar 31, 2021.
Total cash from operating activities amounted to $406.9 million in the second quarter, up 150.2% year over year.
Outlook
The company expects gold production for 2021 to be 2,047,500 ounces. It also expects total cash costs per ounce of $700-$750 and AISC of $950-$1,000 per ounce for 2021.
The quarterly production guidance for Hope Bay is 18,000-20,000 ounces of gold at total cash costs per ounce of $950-$975 and AISC per ounce of $1,525-$1,575.
Price Performance
Shares of Agnico Eagle have declined 17.9% in the past year compared with 22.3% decline of the industry.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Agnico Eagle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 444.9% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 137.3% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of around 403.01% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 48.2% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 137.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 44.9% in the past year. It currently holds a Zacks Rank #2.