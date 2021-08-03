FTI Consulting, Inc. ( FCN Quick Quote FCN - Free Report) delivered impressive second-quarter 2021 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The better-than-expected results failed to impress the market as there has not been any major price change since the earnings release.
FTI Consulting (FCN) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups 2021 View
FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN - Free Report) delivered impressive second-quarter 2021 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The better-than-expected results failed to impress the market as there has not been any major price change since the earnings release.
Adjusted earnings per share of $1.74 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8% and increased 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line was positively impacted by higher operating income.
Total revenues of $711.5 million beat the consensus mark by 10.4% and increased 17% on a year-over-year basis. This uptick was driven by positive impact of foreign currency translations, acquisition-related revenues and increased demand in Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Technology, and Economic Consulting segments.
Revenues by Segment
Forensic and Litigation Consulting revenues increased 41.7% year over year to $150.7 million. The surge in revenues was primarily due to the positive impact of exchange rates, acquisition-related revenues, and higher demand for investigations and disputes services. The segment contributed 22% of total revenues. The segment contributed 21% to total revenues.
Strategic Communications revenues increased 19.2% year over year to $67.8 million. The uptick was due to higher demand for corporate reputation and public affairs services, and favorable exchange rates. The segment contributed 10% of total revenues.
Technology revenues increased 67% year over year to $78.6 million. The upside resulted from higher demand for cross-border investigations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A)-related second request, and positive impact of exchange rates. The segment contributed 11% of total revenues.
Economic Consulting revenues were up 21% year over year to $183.3 million. The upside can be attributed to higher demand for non-M&A-related antitrust services and favorable exchange rates, partially offset by lower realized rates and demand for M&A-related antitrust services. The segment contributed 26% of total revenues.
Corporate Finance & Restructuring revenues decreased 6.1% year over year to $231 million. The decline was mainly due to lower demand for restructuring services, partially offset by higher demand for transactions and business transformation services, favorable foreign exchange rates, and acquisition-related revenues. The segment contributed 32% of total revenues.
Operating Results
Adjusted EBITDA was $92.3 million, up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 50 basis points year over year to 13%.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
FTI Consulting exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $256.9 million compared with the prior quarter’s level of $233.4 million. Long-term debt was $391.6 million compared with $458.8 million witnessed at the end of the previous quarter. The company generated $125.6 million of net cash from operating activities and CapEx was $19.7 million.
2021 Guidance
FTI Consulting raised its full-year 2021 guidance.
The company now expects revenues to be between $2.7 billion and $2.8 billion compared with the previous guidance of $2.575 billion to $2.7 billion. The raised guidance is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 billion.
Adjusted EPS is now expected between $6.00 and $6.50 compared with the previous guidance of $5.80 to $6.50, the midpoint ($6.25) of which is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.3.
FTI Consulting currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and improved 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.23 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 25.6% year over year.
IHS Markit’s (INFO - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.2 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.8% and increasing 15% from the year-ago quarter.
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share that beat the consensus mark by 9.8% and increased 58.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.7% and increased 27.5% year over year.