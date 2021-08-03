We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Winnebago Industries (WGO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Winnebago Industries is one of 104 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 9.55% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that WGO has returned about 21.45% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 20.25% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Winnebago Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, WGO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 35.57% so far this year, meaning that WGO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to WGO as it looks to continue its solid performance.