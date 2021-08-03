Back to top

ASX vs. LSCC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics - Semiconductors sector might want to consider either ASE Technology Hldg (ASX - Free Report) or Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both ASE Technology Hldg and Lattice Semiconductor are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

ASX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.72, while LSCC has a forward P/E of 65.77. We also note that ASX has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LSCC currently has a PEG ratio of 6.58.

Another notable valuation metric for ASX is its P/B ratio of 2.15. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, LSCC has a P/B of 19.88.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ASX's Value grade of A and LSCC's Value grade of F.

Both ASX and LSCC are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that ASX is the superior value option right now.


