Is ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is ASE Technology Hldg (ASX - Free Report) . ASX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.05, which compares to its industry's average of 21.59. Over the last 12 months, ASX's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.04 and as low as 9.68, with a median of 11.74.
ASX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ASX's industry has an average PEG of 0.88 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, ASX's PEG has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.56.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ASE Technology Hldg is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ASX feels like a great value stock at the moment.