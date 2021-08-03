We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) . SFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.97, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.60. Over the past 52 weeks, SFM's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.84 and as low as 10.30, with a median of 12.47.
Investors will also notice that SFM has a PEG ratio of 1.50. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SFM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.83. Over the past 52 weeks, SFM's PEG has been as high as 1.82 and as low as 1.12, with a median of 1.29.
Finally, investors should note that SFM has a P/CF ratio of 5.75. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SFM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 10.32. Over the past year, SFM's P/CF has been as high as 7.45 and as low as 4.48, with a median of 5.75.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Sprouts Farmers is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SFM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.