Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $2.38 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.03%. Further, the figure increased 240% year over year and 3.03% sequentially.

Revenues of $2.59 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 billion. The figure was up 43% from the year-ago period and 1% on a sequential basis.

Top-line growth was driven by strong performance across automotive, mobile, and industrial and IoT end markets in the reported quarter.

However, softness in the communications market and supply-chain disruptions were overhangs.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NXP Semiconductors N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NXP Semiconductors N.V. Quote

End-Market Detail

Automotive generated $1.3 billion in revenues (contributing 48.6% to the total revenues), which reflects a year-over-year increase of 87%.

Revenues from Industrial & IoT were $571 million (22% of total revenues), which rose 31% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenues from Mobile were $347 million (13.4% of total revenues), up 36% from the year-ago level.

Communication Infrastructure & Others generated $416 million in revenues (which contributed 16% to the total revenues), down 8% year over year.

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross margin was 56.1%, which expanded 700 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.

Operating expenses were $849 million, down 15.4% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure significantly contracted to 32.7% from 55.3% in the prior-year quarter.

Non-GAAP operating margin of 32% for the reported quarter expanded from 20.7% in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 4, 2021, cash and cash equivalent balance were $2.9 billion compared with $1.8 billion as of Apr 4, 2021.

Inventories were $1.12 billion at the end of the second quarter, up from $1.06 billion at the end ofthe first quarter. Accounts receivables increased to $991 million from $833 million in the previous quarter.

Long-term debt was $9.6 billion at the end of the quarter under review compared with$7.6billion at the end of the last reported quarter.

The company generated a cash flow of $636 million in the second quarter, down from $732 million in the first quarter.

Its capex investment stood at $150 million. It generated a free cash flow of $486 million in the reported quarter.

In the second quarter, NXP Semiconductors returned $1.4 billion to shareholders primarily through share repurchases and dividend payments.

3Q21 Guidance

For third-quarter 2021, the company expects revenues of $2.775-$2.925 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 22-29%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.71 billion, which is lower than the mid-point of NXP Semiconductors’range.

The company expects non-GAAP gross margin between 56% and 56.6%. Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated between 32.4% and 33.6%.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, NXP Semiconductors has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) , Semtech Corporation (SMTC - Free Report) and Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) , each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Long-term earnings growth rates for Microchip, Semtech and Agilent are currently projected at 15.33%, 12.5% and 13%, respectively.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Choose a ticker to receive a FREE report - normally $25 each:


Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) - free report >>

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) - free report >>

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) - free report >>

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings semiconductor tech-stocks