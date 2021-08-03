We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
This Week's 5 Hottest Earnings Charts
Over 1500 companies are reporting earnings this week so picking 5 of the hottest charts is difficult.
But these five companies have been making headlines for the last year. All of these companies have put together a solid earnings surprise track record during the pandemic, with one having a perfect record over the last 5 years.
It’s wasn’t easy to beat during the pandemic. Companies had to pivot quickly.
Many of these stocks are also coming off big rallies over the last several years.
Will they be able to regain momentum with this earnings report?
1. Activision Blizzard (ATVI - Free Report) hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. What an impressive record, especially during a pandemic. The shares are up just 1.2%, however, over the last year as they have fallen 9.2% in the last 3 months. Shares are trading at 22x. Is it a deal?
2. Match Group Inc. (MTCH - Free Report) has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares are up 55% in the last year and are still trading higher going into the report. But shares are trading at 64x forward earnings. Is valuation going to be an issue?
3. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) has beat 4 quarters in a row and has only missed 2 times in the last 5 years. It has been one of the top retailers during the pandemic. Shares have soared 346% in the last year yet the shares are only trading at 26x. Does it have more gas left in the tank?
4. Roku, Inc. (ROKU - Free Report) has only missed one time since its IPO in 2017, and it was its very first earnings report. That’s impressive. Shares have soared 176% in the last year but now trade with a forward P/E of 954 as it’s only expected to make just 0.45 this year. Is it too hot to handle?
5. Etsy, Inc. (ETSY - Free Report) has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares soared during the pandemic as Etsy was a pandemic winner. It sold millions of masks in the last year. But shares have weakened over the last 3 months, falling 5%. Is it on sale?