Himax (HIMX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Himax Technologies (HIMX - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5.
For the quarter, the company expects revenues to increase by 15% to 20% sequentially. As per IFRS, earnings are projected between 54 cents and 60 cents per diluted ADS.
For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 26 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The company had reported earnings of a penny in the year-ago quarter.
Himax’ earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters.
Himax Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Himax Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Himax Technologies, Inc. Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for Himax prior to this announcement:
Factors to Consider
Himax’s second-quarter performance is expected to have suffered from supply-demand imbalance for semiconductors.
However, the company’s focus on high-resolution TV, high-performance monitor and low-power notebook is likely to have benefited its quarterly performance.
Himax is likely to have gained from a strong smartphone market, which is expected to have led to an uptick in demand for its smartphone TDDI solutions, AMOLED driver ICs and PMIC for 5G smartphones.
Continued momentum in demand for automotive driver ICs (owing to recovery in the automotive sector), along with increasing usage of WLO in technologies across nanoimprinting manufacturing and diffraction optics, might have acted as tailwinds.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Himax has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:
Avnet (AVT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.82% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CyberArk Software (CYBR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +37.93% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Waters Corporation (WAT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.