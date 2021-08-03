We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Foot Locker (FL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) closed at $55.56, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the shoe store had lost 10.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, up 53.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.97 billion, down 5.08% from the prior-year quarter.
FL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.78 per share and revenue of $8.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +105.69% and +11.23%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FL is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note FL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.39.
Meanwhile, FL's PEG ratio is currently 2.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.