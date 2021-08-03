We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Thor Industries (THO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $118.19, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had gained 5.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from THO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect THO to post earnings of $2.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.27 billion, up 40.69% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for THO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% higher within the past month. THO currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note THO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.54. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.54.
The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.