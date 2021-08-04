The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Activision Blizzard, Match Group, Boot Barn Holdings, Roku and Etsy

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 4, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (
ATVI Quick Quote ATVI - Free Report) , Match Group, Inc. ( MTCH Quick Quote MTCH - Free Report) , Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. ( BOOT Quick Quote BOOT - Free Report) , Roku, Inc. ( ROKU Quick Quote ROKU - Free Report) and Etsy, Inc. ( ETSY Quick Quote ETSY - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog: This Week’s 5 Hottest Earnings Charts
Over 1500 companies are reporting earnings this week so picking 5 of the hottest charts is difficult.
But these five companies have been making headlines for the last year. All of these companies have put together a solid earnings surprise track record during the pandemic, with one having a perfect record over the last 5 years.
It’s wasn’t easy to beat during the pandemic. Companies had to pivot quickly.
Many of these stocks are also coming off big rallies over the last several years.
Will they be able to regain momentum with this earnings report?
This Week’s 5 Hottest Earnings Charts
1.
Activision Blizzard hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. What an impressive record, especially during a pandemic. The shares are up just 1.2%, however, over the last year as they have fallen 9.2% in the last 3 months. Shares are trading at 22x. Is it a deal?
2.
Match Group has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares are up 55% in the last year and are still trading higher going into the report. But shares are trading at 64x forward earnings. Is valuation going to be an issue?
3.
Boot Barn Holdings has beat 4 quarters in a row and has only missed 2 times in the last 5 years. It has been one of the top retailers during the pandemic. Shares have soared 346% in the last year yet the shares are only trading at 26x. Does it have more gas left in the tank?
4.
Roku has only missed one time since its IPO in 2017, and it was its very first earnings report. That’s impressive. Shares have soared 176% in the last year but now trade with a forward P/E of 954 as it’s only expected to make just 0.45 this year. Is it too hot to handle?
5.
Etsy has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares soared during the pandemic as Etsy was a pandemic winner. It sold millions of masks in the last year. But shares have weakened over the last 3 months, falling 5%. Is it on sale?
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Shutterstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Activision Blizzard, Match Group, Boot Barn Holdings, Roku and Etsy
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 4, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI - Free Report) , Match Group, Inc. (MTCH - Free Report) , Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) , Roku, Inc. (ROKU - Free Report) and Etsy, Inc. (ETSY - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:
This Week’s 5 Hottest Earnings Charts
Over 1500 companies are reporting earnings this week so picking 5 of the hottest charts is difficult.
But these five companies have been making headlines for the last year. All of these companies have put together a solid earnings surprise track record during the pandemic, with one having a perfect record over the last 5 years.
It’s wasn’t easy to beat during the pandemic. Companies had to pivot quickly.
Many of these stocks are also coming off big rallies over the last several years.
Will they be able to regain momentum with this earnings report?
This Week’s 5 Hottest Earnings Charts
1. Activision Blizzard hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. What an impressive record, especially during a pandemic. The shares are up just 1.2%, however, over the last year as they have fallen 9.2% in the last 3 months. Shares are trading at 22x. Is it a deal?
2. Match Group has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares are up 55% in the last year and are still trading higher going into the report. But shares are trading at 64x forward earnings. Is valuation going to be an issue?
3. Boot Barn Holdings has beat 4 quarters in a row and has only missed 2 times in the last 5 years. It has been one of the top retailers during the pandemic. Shares have soared 346% in the last year yet the shares are only trading at 26x. Does it have more gas left in the tank?
4. Roku has only missed one time since its IPO in 2017, and it was its very first earnings report. That’s impressive. Shares have soared 176% in the last year but now trade with a forward P/E of 954 as it’s only expected to make just 0.45 this year. Is it too hot to handle?
5. Etsy has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares soared during the pandemic as Etsy was a pandemic winner. It sold millions of masks in the last year. But shares have weakened over the last 3 months, falling 5%. Is it on sale?
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.