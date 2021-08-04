Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY - Free Report) is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON - Free Report) engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC - Free Report) is a search company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) provides an online music entertainment platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

