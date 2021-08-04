We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY - Free Report) is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Cronos Group Inc. (CRON - Free Report) engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Elastic N.V. (ESTC - Free Report) is a search company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.
Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) provides an online music entertainment platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.
