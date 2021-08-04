We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What's in Store for AMC Entertainment (AMC) in Q2 Earnings?
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 9, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company reported loss of $1.42 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9%.
Q2 Estimates
For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share has widened to 91 cents over the past 30 days from 90 cents per share. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted loss per share of $5.44. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $341.3 million, compared with the year-ago reported figure of $18.9 million.
Factors to Note
For second-quarter 2021, the impact of the increasingly favorable environment for movie-going and accelerated vaccinations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East is expected to have aided the company’s performance in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Admissions revenues is pegged at $188 million, suggesting a rise of 170.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Also, the company is in the process of opening most of its theaters maintaining safety, cleanliness and social-distancing protocols. With the arrival of a new movie title release, the company is again attracting guests with its innovative array of loyalty programs and amenities, thereby driving the top line.
Notably, AMC Entertainment is continuously working on resuming its business. As of Apr 30, 2021, the company opened nearly 589 of its 593 domestic locations and 110 of its 357 international locations. This productive effort of timely resumption of operations is likely to have driven the company’s growth for second-quarter 2021.
However, AMC Entertainment is making comprehensive health and sanitation program, including enhanced cleaning procedures and upgraded air filtration efforts, to ensure maximum safety for guests. These efforts entail high costs that are likely to have weighed on the second-quarter performance.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Quote
What Our Model Indicates
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for AMC Entertainment this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat
Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for AMC Entertainment is +10.66%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some other companies in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their respective quarters to be reported.
PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of + 43.55% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of + 26.32% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #2.