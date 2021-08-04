Back to top

Company News for Aug 4, 2021

  • Shares of BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) jumped 6.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 83 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents.
  • Phillips 66’s (PSX - Free Report) shares rose 3.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 74 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents.
  • Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI - Free Report) rose 1.7  % after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.06.
  • Ralph Lauren Corporation’s (RL - Free Report) shares jumped 6.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents.

