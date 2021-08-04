5 Best Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings Worth Investing In

It’s not an easy task for individual investors to choose profitable stocks on their own, given a number of fundamental and technical aspects that need to be taken into consideration. This is where expert advice comes in handy.
Since brokers are in direct contact with companies, they have deeper insight into what’s happening. Hence, following what the majority of brokers are saying about a stock can help you understand its potential easily. Brokers analyze fundamentals of the company and place them against the current economic backdrop to figure out how the stock will fare as an investment. Also, they have a deeper understanding of the overall industry and economy. Brokers also evaluate a company’s publicly available financial statements, attend conference calls and communicate directly with top management. There’s extensive research behind the rating of a broker on a company’s stock. Naturally, when a broker upgrades a stock, you can easily rely on it. Yet, it’s not right to solely depend on analysts’ upgrades to build your investment portfolio. You must also take into consideration certain other factors to ensure strong returns. Selecting the Winning Strategy
We have a screening strategy that will help you in your search for potential winners:
Broker Rating Upgrades (four weeks) of 1% or more: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks. Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must be trading above $5. Average 20-day Volume greater than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable. Zacks Rank equal to #1 or 2: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential. of A or B: VGM Score Here are the five of the seven stocks that qualified the screening: Encompass Health Corporation ( EHC Quick Quote EHC - Free Report) is a provider of integrated healthcare services and offers both facility-based and home-based patient care. The Birmingham, AL-based company’s earnings for 2021 are projected to soar 50.2%. The stock, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed 11.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. ON Semiconductor Corporation ( ON Quick Quote ON - Free Report) , based in Phoenix, AZ, is an original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components. Its earnings for 2021 are projected to jump at the rate of 127.1%. The stock, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed 5.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. Headquartered in Jericho, NY, Kimco Realty Corporation ( KIM Quick Quote KIM - Free Report) is a retail real estate investment trust and one of the major owners and operators of neighborhood and community shopping centers in the United States. The company’s earnings are projected to grow 9.4% for 2021. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed 6.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. Based in Chicago, IL, LKQ Corporation ( LKQ Quick Quote LKQ - Free Report) is one of the leading providers of replacement parts, components, and systems that are required to repair and maintain vehicles. Its earnings for 2021 are projected to increase at the rate of 30.2%. The stock, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. Saia, Inc. ( SAIA Quick Quote SAIA - Free Report) operates as a transportation company in North America. This Johns Creek, GA-based company’s earnings are projected to surge 49.6% for 2021. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed 8.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software. The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out. . Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance
Image: Bigstock
5 Best Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings Worth Investing In
It’s not an easy task for individual investors to choose profitable stocks on their own, given a number of fundamental and technical aspects that need to be taken into consideration. This is where expert advice comes in handy.
Since brokers are in direct contact with companies, they have deeper insight into what’s happening. Hence, following what the majority of brokers are saying about a stock can help you understand its potential easily.
Brokers analyze fundamentals of the company and place them against the current economic backdrop to figure out how the stock will fare as an investment. Also, they have a deeper understanding of the overall industry and economy.
Brokers also evaluate a company’s publicly available financial statements, attend conference calls and communicate directly with top management. There’s extensive research behind the rating of a broker on a company’s stock. Naturally, when a broker upgrades a stock, you can easily rely on it.
Yet, it’s not right to solely depend on analysts’ upgrades to build your investment portfolio. You must also take into consideration certain other factors to ensure strong returns.
Selecting the Winning Strategy
We have a screening strategy that will help you in your search for potential winners:
Broker Rating Upgrades (four weeks) of 1% or more: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.
Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must be trading above $5.
Average 20-day Volume greater than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.
Zacks Rank equal to #1 or 2: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.
Here are the five of the seven stocks that qualified the screening:
Encompass Health Corporation (EHC - Free Report) is a provider of integrated healthcare services and offers both facility-based and home-based patient care. The Birmingham, AL-based company’s earnings for 2021 are projected to soar 50.2%. The stock, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed 11.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) , based in Phoenix, AZ, is an original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components. Its earnings for 2021 are projected to jump at the rate of 127.1%. The stock, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed 5.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
Headquartered in Jericho, NY, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM - Free Report) is a retail real estate investment trust and one of the major owners and operators of neighborhood and community shopping centers in the United States. The company’s earnings are projected to grow 9.4% for 2021. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed 6.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
Based in Chicago, IL, LKQ Corporation (LKQ - Free Report) is one of the leading providers of replacement parts, components, and systems that are required to repair and maintain vehicles. Its earnings for 2021 are projected to increase at the rate of 30.2%. The stock, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) operates as a transportation company in North America. This Johns Creek, GA-based company’s earnings are projected to surge 49.6% for 2021. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed 8.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software.
The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.
Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance