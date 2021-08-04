Back to top

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Vista Outdoor (VSTO - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. VSTO recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Shares of VSTO have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that VSTO could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider VSTO's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 8 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting VSTO on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


