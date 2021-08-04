Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Echo Global Logistics (ECHO - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ECHO surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Moving Average Chart for ECHO

Shares of ECHO have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 11%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that ECHO could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at ECHO's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 5 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting ECHO on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today