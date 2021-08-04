We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Consider These 3 Real Estate Mutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio
For investors looking to park their money in the real-estate sector, mutual funds are the cheapest and most-convenient options. This category of funds offers solid protection against inflation.
The real-estate sector recently saw tough times but the presence of this investment vehicle generally adds stability to a portfolio. This is because volatility in property prices is far less than the extent experienced by stocks. Adding such funds to a widely-diversified portfolio would increase returns while significantly reducing the associated risk.
Below we share with you three top-ranked real estate mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund (FRIFX - Free Report) aims for higher-than-average income, while capital growth stands as a secondary objective. The fund invests the majority of assets in preferred and common stocks of REITs, debt securities of real estate entities, and commercial and other mortgage-backed securities. FRIFX has three-year annualized returns of 9.1%.
William Maclay is one of the fund managers of FRIFX since 2019.
TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund Retirement Class (TRRSX - Free Report) seeks maximum total returns over the long run through growth of capital and current income. TRRSX invests a large chunk of its assets in companies primarily involved in operations related to the real estate domain. The fund may invest a maximum of 15% of its assets in securities issued by foreign entities. TRRSX has three-year annualized returns of 14.7%.
As of the end of May 2021, TRRSX held 73 issues, with 6.24% of its assets invested in American Tower Corp.
Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio (FRESX - Free Report) fund aims for above-average income and long-term capital growth, which is consistent with reasonable investment risk. This non-diversified fund invests primarily in common stocks. The majority of FRESX’s assets are invested in securities of companies, principally engaged in the real estate industry and other real estate-related investments. FRESX has three-year annualized returns of 9.8%.
FRESX carries an expense ratio of 0.74% compared with the category average of 1.08%.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all real estate funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
