Image: Shutterstock
5 E-commerce Stocks Set to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q2
E-commerce stocks’ second-quarter results are expected to reflect the positive impacts of increased online shopping triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
We note that coronavirus-led social-distancing protocol and shelter-in-place restrictions have been favoring the global e-commerce industry significantly. The rising demand for door-to-door delivery of essentials, including groceries and medicines, as well as non-essential items amid the pandemic has been continuously driving the prospects of e-commerce stocks.
Seamless and ultra-fast delivery of orders, which has become an integral part of the new normal as people refrain from stepping outside of their homes amid the pandemic, is constantly boosting the volume of online orders. This is expected to have benefited sales of the online retailers hugely.
The impacts of the growing proliferation of Internet use and online payment apps globally are expected to get reflected in the e-commerce companies’ results for the quarter under review.
The above-mentioned scenario is quite evident fromthe e-commerce giant Amazon’s (AMZN - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 results, which gained from growing online store sales and solid momentum across third-party sellers on its e-commerce platform.
Hence, we believe that the coronavirus-induced health risks, which are strongly aiding the shift in consumers’ spending patterns to e-commerce, are expected to have helped the online retailers in acquiring customers in the quarter under review.
Apart from online retailers, online travel booking companies, which also belong to the e-commerce industry, are expected to have benefited from the ongoing vaccination drive throughout the world. Moreover, people in the developed countries like the United States and the U.K., where vaccination drives are being carried out at a faster pace, have shown strong interest in a vacation. This is likely to have contributed well to the second-quarter performances of the companies.
However, softness in travel due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in certain countries is expected to have continued to act as a headwind in the quarter under review.
How to Make the Right Pick?
With the presence of several industry participants, finding the right e-commerce stocks with the potential to beat on earnings can be daunting. Our proprietary methodology, however, makes this task fairly simple.
You could narrow down your choices by looking at the stocks that have the perfect combination of the two key elements — a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining the stocks that have the maximum chances of beating estimates at their next earnings announcement. It is the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Our research shows that for stocks with this apt mix of ingredients, the odds of a positive earnings surprise are as high as 70%.
Our Bets
Boston, MA-located Wayfair (W - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.01% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has been revised upward by 3.5% to $1.19 per share over the past 30 days.
Wayfair Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Wayfair Inc. price-eps-surprise | Wayfair Inc. Quote
Phoenix, AZ-located Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5. The company has an Earnings ESP of +33.4% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss has narrowed from 40 cents per share to 38 cents over the past 30 days.
Carvana Co. Price and EPS Surprise
Carvana Co. price-eps-surprise | Carvana Co. Quote
San Jose, CA-based eBay (EBAY - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 11. The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.17% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 96 cents per share over the past 30 days.
eBay Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
eBay Inc. price-eps-surprise | eBay Inc. Quote
Bellevue, WA-based Expedia Group (EXPE - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5. The company has an Earnings ESP of +38.07% and a Zacks Rank #3, presently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss has narrowed from 78 cents per share to 76 cents over the past 30 days.
Expedia Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Expedia Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote
Buffalo, NY-based ACV Auctions (ACVA - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 11. The company has an Earnings ESP of +41.56% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss has narrowed from 17 cents per share to 15 cents over the past 30 days.
ACV Auctions Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
ACV Auctions Inc. price-eps-surprise | ACV Auctions Inc. Quote