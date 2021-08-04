We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Healthpeak (PEAK) Tops on Q2 FFO & Revenues, Hikes '21 View
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 funds from operations (“FFO”) as adjusted of 40 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The reported figure remained flat year over year.
The healthcare real estate investment trust (“REIT”) generated revenues of $476.2 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $471.5 million. Also, the figure was 16.6% higher than the year-ago number.
The performance was backed by revenue growth. However, weakness in the continuing care retirement communities (CCRC) portfolio affected results.
Behind the Headlines
For second-quarter 2021, the company registered 1.2% growth in adjusted cash same-store portfolio net operating income (NOI).
It witnessed 7.4% and 4.1% year-over-year growth in the cash same-store portfolio NOI for its life-science and medical office segments, respectively. However, cash same-store portfolio NOI for the CCRC portfolio declined 23.2% year over year.
Portfolio Activity
In the second quarter, the company closed the buyouts for $425 million for medical office buildings.
Healthpeak earlier initiated a strategy to dispose of its senior housing triple-net and SHOP assets worth $4 billion. Making significant progress on the strategy, it aggregated gross proceeds of $3.8 billion from closed dispositions since July 2020.
Liquidity
Healthpeak had cash and cash equivalents of $96.9 million as of Jun 30, 2021, down from $44.2 million recorded at the end of 2020. As of the second-quarter end, net debt to adjusted EBITDAre was 4.6X.
Dividend Update
On Jul 29, the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid out on Aug 20 to shareholders of record as of Aug 9, 2021.
Outlook
Healthpeak updated the guidance for 2021 and expects FFO as adjusted per share of $1.55-$1.61 compared with $1.53-$1.61 mentioned earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.59.
Same-store cash-adjusted NOI growth for 2021 is expected to be 2.25-3.75% for the total portfolio.
Healthpeak currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.