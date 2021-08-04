We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 6, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 1.5%.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $2.00 per share, compared with prior-year quarter’s loss of $2.78.
The consensus mark for revenues stands at nearly $6.8 million, suggesting a decline of 59.8% from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors at Play
Norwegian Cruise’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect the impact of pandemic and travel restrictions along with closure of key ports. Cancellations of cruises due to the crisis, and change in booking patterns might get reflected in second-quarter top line. The coronavirus pandemic has badly impacted the company’s booking. While overall booking volumes remain below historical levels, it has been registering solid demand for future cruise vacations.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for passenger ticket revenues, and onboard and other revenues is currently pegged at $4.5 million and $2.5 million, indicating a decline of 67.5% and 19.1%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter’s levels.
Meanwhile, quarterly earnings are likely to have been negatively impacted by cash burn. The company experienced a cash burn of approximately $190 million a month, on average in fourth-quarter 2020. The company's monthly average cash burn for first-quarter 2021 was approximately $190 million. For second-quarter 2021, it expects the average cash burn rate to temporarily remain elevated at approximately $190 million per month.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Norwegian Cruise this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Norwegian Cruise has an Earnings ESP 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some companies in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.
PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of + 43.55% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of + 26.32% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #2.