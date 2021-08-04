We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Blackstone Group IncThe (BX) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Blackstone Group IncThe (BX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Blackstone Group IncThe is one of 903 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX's full-year earnings has moved 6.06% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BX has returned 77.69% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 18.80%. This means that Blackstone Group IncThe is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, BX belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.94% this year, meaning that BX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
BX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.