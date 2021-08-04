In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Has Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EXPD and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.
Expeditors International of Washington is one of 136 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EXPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD's full-year earnings has moved 31.77% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, EXPD has gained about 33.13% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 7.56%. This means that Expeditors International of Washington is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, EXPD belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.77% so far this year, meaning that EXPD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to EXPD as it looks to continue its solid performance.