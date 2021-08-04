We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Nutrien (NTR) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Nutrien is one of 251 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR's full-year earnings has moved 23.67% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, NTR has returned 22.82% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 16.53% on average. This means that Nutrien is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, NTR belongs to the Fertilizers industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.20% so far this year, meaning that NTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
NTR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.