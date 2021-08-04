Back to top

Is Roku (ROKU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Roku (ROKU - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Roku is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 260 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ROKU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU's full-year earnings has moved 263.97% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ROKU has returned 25.84% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 3.94%. This means that Roku is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ROKU belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.92% so far this year, so ROKU is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on ROKU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


