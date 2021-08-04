We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
BorgWarner (BWA) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Ups '21 View
BorgWarner Inc. (BWA - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for second-quarter 2021, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents and turning around from the year-ago loss of 14 cents. Higher-than-anticipated revenues across all segments resulted in the outperformance.
This automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $3,758 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,483 million. Further, the top-line figure increased a whopping 163.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,426 million, thanks to the Delphi Technologies buyout and increased demand for products.
Segmental Performance
Air Management: Net sales totaled $1,854 million for the reported quarter compared with $826 million registered in the year-ago period. The sales figure also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,686 million. Adjusted EBIT of $277 million compared favorably with the year-ago period’s $28 million amid higher sales and restructuring efforts.
e-Propulsion & Drivetrain: Sales from the segment came in at $1,337 million, jumping from $607 million in second-quarter 2020. The sales figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,289 million. The segment generated adjusted EBIT of $132 million for second-quarter 2021 compared with $1 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.
Fuel Injection: Sales and adjusted EBIT from the segment totaled $480 million and $38 million, respectively. The sales figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $473 million. Adjusted EBIT margin for the quarter was 7.9%.
Aftermarket: Sales and adjusted EBIT from the segment totaled $226 million and $32 million, respectively. The sales figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $200 million. Adjusted EBIT margin for the quarter came in at 14.2%.
Financial Position
As of Jun 30, 2021, BorgWarner — whose peers include Magna International (MGA - Free Report) , Meritor (MTOR - Free Report) and Autoliv (ALV - Free Report) — had $1,553 million in cash compared with $1,650 million on Dec 31, 2020. For the June-end quarter, long-term debt was $4,348 million, up from $3,738 million recorded on Dec 31, 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities was $280 million for the second quarter. Investment in capital expenditure, including tooling outlays, was $147 million.
View Raised
For full-year 2021, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company now anticipates net sales within $15.2-$15.6 billion, up from the previous guided range of $14.8-$15.4 billion. Adjusted operating margin and net earnings are expected in the band of 10.2-10.5% and $4.15-$4.40 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of 10.1-10.5% and $3.42-$3.92, respectively. Free cash flow is projected between $800 million and $900 million. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.