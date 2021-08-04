Plains All American (PAA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ( PAA Quick Quote PAA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 23 cents per unit, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line also declined 8% from the year-ago figure. For the quarter under review, the partnership reported GAAP loss of 37 cents per unit against earnings of 13 cents in the year-ago period. Total Revenues
Total revenues of $9,930 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,595 million by 30.7%. Further, the top line improved 207.9% from $3,225 million reported a year ago.
Highlights of the Release
For the quarter under review, Plains All American’s total costs and expenses were $10,166 million, up 237.1% year over year. This increase was owing to higher purchases and related costs.
Total adjusted EBTIDA for the quarter was $579 million, up 10.5% from the year-ago period. During the quarter, the Transportation segment’s total volumes were 6,248 thousand barrels per day (Mbls/d) compared with 5,914 Mbls/d in the prior-year period. Net interest expenses decreased 0.9% year over year to $107 million. Segmental Performance
In the
Transportation segment, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $433 million increased 25.1% from the year-ago figure, primarily due to lower tariff volumes in multiple areas served driven by the impact of excess pipeline capacity in most regions of the country. In the Facilities segment, adjusted EBITDA summed $140 million, down 19.5% from the year-ago figure. This fall was primarily due to the impact of asset sales and reduced NGL intersegment fee structure based on market conditions. The Supply and Logistics segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $5 million against ($8) million in second-quarter 2020. Financial Update
As of Jun 30, 2021, current assets were $5,676 million compared with $3,665 million at 2020-end.
As of Jun 30, 2021, Plains All American had a long-term debt of $8,389 million compared with $9,382 million on Dec 31, 2020. As of the same date, its long-term debt-to-total book capitalization was 47%, down from 49% at 2020-end. Guidance
Plains All American expects 2021 adjusted net income to be 96 cents per unit. The partnership’s 2021 adjusted EBITDA expectation is $2,175 million.
Plains All American expects average daily volumes in Transportation and Supply and Logistics segments to be 6,050 Mbls/d and 1,400 Mbls/d, respectively. Zacks Rank
Plains All American currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Devon Energy Corp. ( DVN Quick Quote DVN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 60 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents per share by 13.2%. CNX Resources Corporation ( CNX Quick Quote CNX - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents by 28%. Continental Resources ( CLR Quick Quote CLR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 91 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents per share by 59.6%.
