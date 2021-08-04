Back to top

Microchip (MCHP) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.98 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3% and increased 27% on a year-over-year basis.

Net sales of $1.57 billion increased 19.8% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

Quarter in Detail

In terms of product line, microcontroller revenues were $902.5 million, accounting for 57.5% of revenues. Analog net sales of $432.1 million contributed 27.5% of total revenues.

Geographically, revenues from Americas, Europe and Asia contributed 23.8%, 19.7% and 56.5% to net sales, respectively.
 

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 310 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 64.8%.

Non-GAAP research & development expenses, as a percentage of net sales, declined 10 bps year over year to 13.5%. Non-GAAP selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses, as a percentage of net sales, stayed at 9.5%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, declined 10 bps year over year to 23%.

Consequently, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 320 bps on a year-over-year basis to 41.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2021, cash and short-term investments totaled $279.7 million compared with $282 million as of Mar 31, 2021.

As of Jun 30, 2021, total debt (long-term plus current portion) amounted to $8.5 billion compared with $8.9 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.

Cash flow from operating activities was $629.9 million compared with $449.2 million reported in the prior quarter. The company paid down $388 million of debt in the fiscal first quarter.

Guidance

Microchip forecasts second-quarter fiscal 2022 net sales of $1.616-$1.679 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated in the range of $2.05-$2.17 per share.

Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be 64.8-65.2%. Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated in the range of 41.6-42.4%.

